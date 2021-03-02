Little Foot’s pictures from her overseas travels take us back 3.65 million years

“The remarkable completeness and great age of the Little Foot skeleton makes it a crucially important specimen in human origins research and a prime candidate for exploring human evolution through high-resolution virtual analysis,” Wits University said in a statement.

To recover the smallest possible details from a fairly large and very fragile fossil, the team decided to image the skull using synchrotron X-ray micro-computed tomography at the I12 beamline at Diamond, revealing new information about human evolution and origins. The paper outlines preliminary results of the X-ray synchrotron-based investigation of the dentition and bones of the skull (the cranial vault and mandible).

University of Cambridge principal investigator Dr Amélie Beaudet is also an honorary researcher at Wits.

She said: “We had the unique opportunity to look at the finest details of the craniodental anatomy of the Little Foot skull. While scanning it, we did not know how well the smallest structures would be preserved in this individual, who lived more than 3.5 million years ago. So when we were finally able to examine the images, we were all very excited and moved to see such intimate details of the life of Little Foot for the first time.”

So what are the findings?

The microstructures observed in the enamel indicate that Little Foot suffered through two clear periods of dietary stress or illness when she was a child.

Also, the branching patterns of the vascular canals (in the compact bones of the mandible) indicate some remodelling took place, perhaps in response to changes in diet.

They also show that Little Foot died as an older individual.