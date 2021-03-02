The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op
University of Pretorial’s vets conduct a partial knee replacement on a cat — a first in SA
02 March 2021 - 19:22
A few months ago Theophylline, a curious rescue kitten, faced a life of being three-legged after she fell from a second-storey building and injured herself.
But recent ground-breaking surgery by two specialist veterinary surgeons at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) in the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science has saved Theophylline from losing her leg...
