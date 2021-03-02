News

The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op

University of Pretorial’s vets conduct a partial knee replacement on a cat — a first in SA

02 March 2021 - 19:22

A few months ago Theophylline, a curious rescue kitten, faced a life of being three-legged after she fell from a second-storey building and injured herself.

But recent ground-breaking surgery by two specialist veterinary surgeons at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) in the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science has saved Theophylline from losing her leg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. When zero is the zenith: Cape Town launches carbon-neutral home News
  2. The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op News
  3. ‘Inseparable even in death’: grief as best friends drown in ‘unfenced’ quarry News
  4. Little Foot’s pictures from her overseas travels take us back 3.65 million years News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Doctor joins Zoom court hearing while operating on patient World
  2. Surgeons log on for new tech tool Business
X