The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op

University of Pretorial’s vets conduct a partial knee replacement on a cat — a first in SA

A few months ago Theophylline, a curious rescue kitten, faced a life of being three-legged after she fell from a second-storey building and injured herself.



But recent ground-breaking surgery by two specialist veterinary surgeons at the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital (OVAH) in the University of Pretoria’s Faculty of Veterinary Science has saved Theophylline from losing her leg...