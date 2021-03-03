News

Despite new immunity findings, still keep your guard up, warn scientists

Those infected by 501Y.V2 may have immunity from current and previous Covid-19 strains, but for how long?

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
03 March 2021 - 19:29

Those infected by 501Y.V2 may have immunity from current and previous Covid-19 strains, but for how long?

This was one of the issues under discussion at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, which looked at the latest scientific results on the Covid-19 variant. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. His mission? Rowing solo across the Atlantic. The strategy? Daydreaming News
  2. Eskom’s plans to restore heritage steam engines get derailed News
  3. Despite new immunity findings, still keep your guard up, warn scientists News
  4. SA paramilitary firm committing war crimes in fight against Moz insurgents: ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. IN FULL | Lockdown alert: SA moves to Covid-19 level 1 South Africa
  2. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent ... South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize wants SA to be ready for next pandemic News
X