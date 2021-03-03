Despite new immunity findings, still keep your guard up, warn scientists

Those infected by 501Y.V2 may have immunity from current and previous Covid-19 strains, but for how long?

Those infected by 501Y.V2 may have immunity from current and previous Covid-19 strains, but for how long?



This was one of the issues under discussion at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, which looked at the latest scientific results on the Covid-19 variant. ..