Eskom’s plans to restore heritage steam engines get derailed

Fate of six irreplaceable steam engines in the balance as owner Eskom looks for partners to help restore them

The fate of six irreplaceable steam engines is up in the air as owner Eskom scrabbles to find someone with deep pockets to take them off its hands.



The locomotives — three of which are more 100 years old — were spotted surrounded by scrap in a remote section of the utility’s Rosherville complex in Ekurhuleni by a railway historian who was researching a book...