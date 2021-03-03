SA paramilitary firm committing war crimes in fight against Moz insurgents: report
Dyck Advisory Group vows to look into scathing Amnesty International report, which alleges it attacked hospital, schools
03 March 2021 - 17:16
SA paramilitary company Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), which is helping the Mozambican police fight a deadly insurgency in that country, has been accused of war crimes, including using helicopters to attack hospitals and schools and dropping hand grenades on civilians.
Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday released a damning report on alleged war crimes committed by both Islamic-backed insurgents and Mozambican government forces, who have been at war with each other since 2007...
