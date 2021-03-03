News

SA paramilitary firm committing war crimes in fight against Moz insurgents: report

Dyck Advisory Group vows to look into scathing Amnesty International report, which alleges it attacked hospital, schools

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
03 March 2021 - 17:16

SA paramilitary company Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), which is helping the Mozambican police fight a deadly insurgency in that country, has been accused of war crimes, including using helicopters to attack hospitals and schools and dropping hand grenades on civilians.

Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday released a damning report on alleged war crimes committed by both Islamic-backed insurgents and Mozambican government forces, who have been at war with each other since 2007...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA paramilitary firm committing war crimes in fight against Moz insurgents: ... News
  2. When zero is the zenith: Cape Town launches carbon-neutral home News
  3. The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op News
  4. ‘Inseparable even in death’: grief as best friends drown in ‘unfenced’ quarry News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Related articles

  1. Global horror at Moz insurgents’ brutality at last forces SADC to act News
  2. Regional conflict threat looms as Mozambican insurgency grows News
  3. Choking off Moz insurgents’ food supply endangers thousands of lives Africa
  4. SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals News
X