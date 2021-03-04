Anguish, listening, resilience: Zweli Mkhize reflects on a year of Covid-19

On the anniversary of SA’s first case, the health minister looks back on how he’s coped with the pandemic

It was a call to the president he hoped he would never have to make, but a year ago, Dr Zweli Mkhize had to do exactly that.



“I flew to Johannesburg the night before to address a black business meeting. On my way to the airport to fly to Cape Town, I got the call about the first confirmed Covid-19 case. I was rushing to parliament to respond to the debate about the country’s readiness for Covid-19. ..