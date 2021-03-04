News

Anguish, listening, resilience: Zweli Mkhize reflects on a year of Covid-19

On the anniversary of SA’s first case, the health minister looks back on how he’s coped with the pandemic

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
04 March 2021 - 20:17

It was a call to the president he hoped he would never have to make, but a year ago, Dr Zweli Mkhize had to do exactly that.  

“I flew to Johannesburg the night before to address a black business meeting. On my way to the airport to fly to Cape Town, I got the call about the first confirmed Covid-19 case. I was rushing to parliament to respond to the debate about the country’s readiness for Covid-19. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Risk of criminal charges follows us around like a heavy shadow: doctors News
  2. Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church News
  3. ‘Eat less, move more’ approach to obesity is given too much weight News
  4. Anguish, listening, resilience: Zweli Mkhize reflects on a year of Covid-19 News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Zweli Mkhize wants SA to be ready for next pandemic News
  2. EDITORIAL | No room for Covid-19 complacency as third wave is ‘very likely’ on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. When the third wave hits SA, and it probably will, what will it be like? News
  4. Covid-19 vaccine: pharmaceutical firms focus on 501.V2 variant News
  5. Vaccine cavalry comes to the rescue against Covid-19 News
  6. Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world World
X