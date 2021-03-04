News

Past 12 months have felt like 12 years, says Abdool Karim as he heads for jab

The head of ministerial committee on Covid-19 says he has learnt more about viruses this year than in 35 years

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
04 March 2021 - 16:10

On Thursday, the final day of the country’s first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Professor Salim Abdool Karim headed to Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital for his vaccine, the very facility he was called to to tackle SA’s first case.

Reflecting on this journey, in person and during a webinar at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa) in KZN, which he heads, the scientist said: “I have learnt more this year than in all my 35 years of learning about viruses. It has challenged us in every way.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Past 12 months have felt like 12 years, says Abdool Karim as he heads for jab News
  2. Misleading media over a R238,000 mop and protection of colleagues among ... News
  3. His mission? Rowing solo across the Atlantic. The strategy? Daydreaming News
  4. Eskom’s plans to restore heritage steam engines get derailed News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Despite new immunity findings, still keep your guard up, warn scientists News
  2. Is that Covid discrimination I smell? Insurers assess the risks News
  3. ‘Spectacular’ progress on vaccine rollout News
X