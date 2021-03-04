Past 12 months have felt like 12 years, says Abdool Karim as he heads for jab

The head of ministerial committee on Covid-19 says he has learnt more about viruses this year than in 35 years

On Thursday, the final day of the country’s first year of the coronavirus pandemic, Professor Salim Abdool Karim headed to Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital for his vaccine, the very facility he was called to to tackle SA’s first case.



Reflecting on this journey, in person and during a webinar at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa) in KZN, which he heads, the scientist said: “I have learnt more this year than in all my 35 years of learning about viruses. It has challenged us in every way.”..