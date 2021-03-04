Risk of criminal charges follows us around like a heavy shadow: doctors
Medical Protection Society calls on government to review legal threshold for criminal charges against doctors
04 March 2021 - 20:18
Criminalising errors in judgment by doctors in fast-moving and potentially hazardous environments is severe and impacts on patient safety.
That’s the word from the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which supports more than 30,000 health-care professionals in SA...
