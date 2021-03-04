News

Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church

He claims police are harassing his 2,000-strong congregation after bloody invasion that saw six parishioners arrested

04 March 2021 - 20:17

The Unity Fellowship Church in Soweto, whose church service last week ended in blood and tears as police dispersed a 2,000-strong gathering, has promised to stick to Covid-19 regulations this coming Sunday.

Church director Theophilus Mukhuba, who described the action of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as harassment, told Sunday Times Daily he still believed their congregants did nothing wrong...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Risk of criminal charges follows us around like a heavy shadow: doctors News
  2. Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church News
  3. ‘Eat less, move more’ approach to obesity is given too much weight News
  4. Anguish, listening, resilience: Zweli Mkhize reflects on a year of Covid-19 News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Pope’s visit brings hope to Iraqi Christians after long martyrdom World
  2. No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid News
  3. A bloodied horn, red towel and slaughtered pigeons: Pastor gives gory details ... News
  4. Manipulation, money & sex: Pastor tells how he created a cult News
X