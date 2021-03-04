Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church

He claims police are harassing his 2,000-strong congregation after bloody invasion that saw six parishioners arrested

The Unity Fellowship Church in Soweto, whose church service last week ended in blood and tears as police dispersed a 2,000-strong gathering, has promised to stick to Covid-19 regulations this coming Sunday.



Church director Theophilus Mukhuba, who described the action of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as harassment, told Sunday Times Daily he still believed their congregants did nothing wrong...