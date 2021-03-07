Just R50 could be all that’s needed for men to take HIV tests seriously

Research has shown that after being offered cash, there was a 55% increase in testing among a group of teens

By the time he was 21, Sandile had had sex with at least seven women. Now 23, the father of one says he doesn’t keep track any more “as I have more important things to worry about”.



His childhood friend, Litha, 22, has been more cautious, with three sexual partners. But one thing the young men from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, have in common is that they have not had HIV tests and don’t plan to...