No fruit for our labour if it doesn’t rain soon: desperate E Cape farmers
Citrus farmers pray for grinding drought to end as their livelihoods hang in the balance
07 March 2021 - 19:20
Gamtoos Valley citrus farmer Khaya Katoo might have to turn his back on 17 years of hard work if the Kouga Dam runs dry.
“If we don’t get rain, we might kiss the farm goodbye,” said Katoo...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.