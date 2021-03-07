News

No fruit for our labour if it doesn’t rain soon: desperate E Cape farmers

Citrus farmers pray for grinding drought to end as their livelihoods hang in the balance

Paul Ash Senior reporter
07 March 2021 - 19:20

Gamtoos Valley citrus farmer Khaya Katoo might have to turn his back on 17 years of hard work if the Kouga Dam runs dry.

“If we don’t get rain, we might kiss the farm goodbye,” said Katoo...

