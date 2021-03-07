Sit down every day, study and know your dream, top pupil tells matrics

Thabo Mthombeni, who was part of Stellenbosch University’s SciMathUS in 2020, has this advice for youngsters

Achieving excellent academic results does not require a complex mathematical formula.



This is according to top 2020 matriculant Thabo Mthombeni. “Work hard, work smart. Sit down every day and study. Know what your dream is,” he said...