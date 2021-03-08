Class of 71: these women marched their way into the history books

Fifty years on, pioneer Josie Swiegers tells how the defence force was the foundation of her many successful careers

A teacher, an award winning horse trainer, a pilot, an airline safety officer, CEO at an airports development company and now an aerodrome accident investigator — and a woman.



For Jossie Swiegers, 68, her illustrious and diverse career path was only possible because of the time she spent in the army. ..