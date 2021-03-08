Class of 71: these women marched their way into the history books
Fifty years on, pioneer Josie Swiegers tells how the defence force was the foundation of her many successful careers
08 March 2021 - 21:05
A teacher, an award winning horse trainer, a pilot, an airline safety officer, CEO at an airports development company and now an aerodrome accident investigator — and a woman.
For Jossie Swiegers, 68, her illustrious and diverse career path was only possible because of the time she spent in the army. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.