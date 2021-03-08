News

Elephant calf survives jumbo risk after spending two months ensnared

The animal, which was found starving and dehydrated, is recovering after a life-saving blood transfusion

08 March 2021 - 21:04

A baby elephant spent two months wandering in the wild with a poacher’s snare embedded in her head before she was rescued and given a life-saving blood transfusion.

The calf, estimated to be about two and a half years old, was found on a private game reserve in Limpopo before she was taken to the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development (Herd) sanctuary recently...

