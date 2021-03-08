Fish out of water as marine heatwave hits east and south coasts
08 March 2021 - 21:05
A “marine heatwave” has led to hundreds of fish and shellfish washing up or dying in the water along the east and south coasts.
The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said the marine heatwave and marine species “walkouts” were coincidental with a very large Agulhas current meander, which is an offshore deviation of the current...
