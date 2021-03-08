Fisheries’ pledge may not be enough to remove catch-22 that endangers sharks, rays
Provisions in revised recertification process aim to hold the industry to do better, but may not be enough
08 March 2021 - 21:05
A last-second objection to the recertification of SA’s deep-sea hake-fishing industry may have put the brakes on the slow march to extinction for endangered sharks and rays.
In November, environmental watchdog Wildtrust submitted a formal objection to the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification of the SA hake-trawl fishery on the grounds that the industry was not paying enough attention to its ongoing impact on shark and ray populations...
