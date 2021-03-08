WATCH | Turf war with xenophobic undertones flares up in Durban CBD

Chaos erupts in Durban as vendor stalls are set alight by attackers wearing MK veteran uniforms

Tensions are brewing in Durban as yet another attack against foreign-owned vendors and stalls occurred on Monday.



In what is now a second surge of violence in less than two weeks, questions are swirling among foreign nationals as to when government will take action to stamp out what some have labelled “clear-cut xenophobia”...