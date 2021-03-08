News

WATCH | Turf war with xenophobic undertones flares up in Durban CBD

Chaos erupts in Durban as vendor stalls are set alight by attackers wearing MK veteran uniforms

08 March 2021 - 21:03 By Orrin Singh and Mluleki Mdletshe

Tensions are brewing in Durban as yet another attack against foreign-owned vendors and stalls occurred on Monday. 

In what is now a second surge of violence in less than two weeks, questions are swirling among foreign nationals as to when government will take action to stamp out what some have labelled “clear-cut xenophobia”...

