Assault case: ‘Cop was right to confront Malema’

Police official concedes no-one verified if Malema had permission to enter cemetery at Madikizela-Mandela funeral

A senior police official who was part of the team responsible for VIP protection at the funeral of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela conceded on Tuesday that he did not verify if EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s vehicle had been approved to enter the cemetery.



Col James Bronkhorst, who is with the protection services of the SA Police Service, was testifying in the common assault case against Malema and Ndlozi in the Randburg magistrate’s court. ..