New blood in SANBS top job will draw on all his resources to perfect the body

If anyone can inject its importance into SA’s psyche it’s Ravi Reddy — he’s been there for nearly 36 years

Every day, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) saves 3,000 lives and its new CEO is determined to get more South Africans to help.



And if anyone is able to make that happen it’s 56-year-old Ravi Reddy. After all, he’s worked at the organisation since he was 20...