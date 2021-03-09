Spinal fractures are most common injury in light-aircraft crashes

Fixed-wing aircraft account most of the accidents, followed by helicopters, study finds

Spinal injuries are the most common injury in light-aircraft accidents, followed by soft tissue injuries and rib fractures, a new study shows.



The study was conducted over nine years at a level one trauma unit in Johannesburg and involved 52 people – just eight of whom were women – admitted to the unit after crashing in a small plane. ..