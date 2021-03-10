ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema

He calls the state’s case against him ‘dismal’, adding it wants ‘to get Malema and Ndlozi guilty through any means necessary’

EFF leader Julius Malema said the common assault charge against him and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was a conspiracy to get them arrested for a crime they did not commit – and, he said, it was all about eliminating a threat.



Malema was speaking outside the Randburg magistrate’s court, where he and Ndlozi each face a common assault charge for an incident at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which they claim is part of a political agenda...