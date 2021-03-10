News

ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema

He calls the state’s case against him ‘dismal’, adding it wants ‘to get Malema and Ndlozi guilty through any means necessary’

10 March 2021 - 20:32

EFF leader Julius Malema said the common assault charge against him and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was a conspiracy to get them arrested for a crime they did not commit – and, he said, it was all about eliminating a threat.

Malema was speaking outside the Randburg magistrate’s court, where he and Ndlozi each face a common assault charge for an incident at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018. They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which they claim is part of a political agenda...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stock up on hoses because it’s unlikely Jozi will be able to help in a fire News
  2. Shelling out for mussels? Something in your dish may seem a bit fishy News
  3. ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema News
  4. Third wave is on its way, so let’s learn from the past to ride it out: MSF News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.

Related articles

  1. Assault case: ‘Cop was right to confront Malema’ News
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Nauseating Ndlozi, it’s unlikely you’ll ever be half the man ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Malema’s threats against police: dangerous provocation or just political ... Politics
  4. We don't have to follow the media's rules, EFF tells Supreme Court News
X