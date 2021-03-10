Shelling out for mussels? Something in your dish may seem a bit fishy

Researchers say we are consuming microplastics when eating the molluscs, posing a health risk

Next time you sit down to enjoy a pricey plate of mussels, be sure to enjoy the free garnish of 10 plastic particles.



Some of them will be as big as 2mm, but most will be almost invisible to the naked eye, according to research just published by scientists at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)...