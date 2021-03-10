Stock up on hoses because it’s unlikely Jozi will be able to help in a fire

With only four to seven fire trucks and 1,244 working ambulances for 5,5 million people, the city is ill-equipped

The Johannesburg metro has between four and seven operational fire engines to service the city — and due to ongoing litigation into the procurement of 28 fire trucks, worth more than R172m, is unable to procure more.



The city, which has more than 1,4 million households, 5,5 million people and is spread over 1,645km2, now has to turn to neighbouring metros for assistance, City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said...