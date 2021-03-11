Delivering facts: scientists start to birth answers to Covid during pregnancy

Mother-to-child transmission and vaccine safety are among the topics experts are trying to unravel

When not enough data or research is available, the void is filled with anecdotal evidence. This was the situation in May last year when the story broke of a newborn baby that had died in SA from Covid-19.



It shocked the country, especially as we were rushing headlong into the peak of the first wave...