News

Delivering facts: scientists start to birth answers to Covid during pregnancy

Mother-to-child transmission and vaccine safety are among the topics experts are trying to unravel

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
11 March 2021 - 20:11

When not enough data or research is available, the void is filled with anecdotal evidence. This was the situation in May last year when the story broke of a newborn baby that had died in SA from Covid-19.

It shocked the country, especially as we were rushing headlong into the peak of the first wave...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘They didn’t deserve to die like that’: families in pieces after Eldos murders News
  2. Delivering facts: scientists start to birth answers to Covid during pregnancy News
  3. NEWS FEATURE | Into the murky world where the Bulgarian mafia, a Cape ship and ... News
  4. Gay women unhappily married in SA finally happily divorced after long legal ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...

Related articles

  1. Flipside of Covid-19 gloom emerges News
  2. Past 12 months have felt like 12 years, says Abdool Karim as he heads for jab News
  3. China launches Covid-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel World
  4. COVID-19 WRAP | Mkhize warns of Covid-19 third wave at Easter as SA records ... South Africa
X