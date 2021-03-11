News

‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance

The defendant has more money going into his accounts than the income he indicated in his papers, judge finds

11 March 2021 - 16:46 By Tania Broughton

A former president has been ordered to pay his estranged wife R95,000 a month, plus other expenses, as interim maintenance ahead of their divorce.

The parties cannot be named because of a blanket ruling by the Constitutional Court barring the disclosure of parties in divorce proceedings...

