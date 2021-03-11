News

‘They didn’t deserve to die like that’: families in pieces after Eldos murders

Suspects have been arrested after two young men were found brutally killed in a Johannesburg house

11 March 2021 - 20:11

The battered body of Vusimusi Nhlanhla Mathebula is the last memory his family has of him. His sister Winile, who had to identify his body at the mortuary on Tuesday, says the state of Mathebula’s body will forever haunt them.

Mathebula and Franklin Peterson were found murdered, tied with wire and wrapped in plastic and blankets at a house in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, last week Friday...

