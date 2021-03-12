Frozen in time: dinosaur found incubating eggs with embryos intact from 70 million years ago

She was a caring parent and showed signs of behaviour similar to that of her modern bird cousins, say researchers

It’s a world first: a fossilised specimen of a non-avian dinosaur crouching over her nest of eggs with the embryos still encased inside the shells.



The fossil – found in Ganzhou City in southern China’s Jiangxi Province – consists of an incomplete skeleton of a large adult oviraptorid “crouched in a bird-like brooding posture over a clutch of at least 24 eggs”, say the researchers from Yunnan University, and at least seven of the eggs preserve “bones or partial skeletons of unhatched embryos inside”...