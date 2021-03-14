It’s a labour of love as Covid data collection shows us the way ahead

The tireless collection of Covid-19 data will be vital for our preparedness for the coming third wave

For most of us, it’s a pandemic world in numbers at the click of a button: we get data on infections, deaths, vaccinations, hospitalisations, government responses and more.



But for those behind the scenes, pulling that data together has been a labour of love, coffee and sleepless nights...