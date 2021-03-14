Student debt: varsities come to the party, but there’s still a price to pay

Sasco, ANC top six agree in principle that universities should not exclude students with debt from registering

Some universities are allowing students with outstanding debt to register, but others are insisting a portion of it be settled first.



This comes in the wake of a call by the powerful South African Students Congress (Sasco) for a shutdown of the country’s 26 universities on Monday. ..