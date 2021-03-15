Eggs-periment tricks crafty crows from plundering endangered species
Booby-trapped eggs have helped the survival rate in nests along the west coast
15 March 2021 - 19:54
Pied crows have long outsmarted other birds by raiding their nests. But they quickly changed their ways when scientists taught them a lesson by sabotaging their food supply with booby-trapped eggs.
The trick, in an experiment on the west coast, was an attempt to end a habit that is endangering some coastal bird species. And it worked, suggesting a method of protecting vulnerable birds from raiding crows and reducing the use of poison which often harms other species...
