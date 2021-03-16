News

Cut to the chase, Blade, or varsity shutdown will continue

The minister is meeting universities, with Sasco expecting feedback on Wednesday

Prega Govender Journalist
16 March 2021 - 20:10

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande is meeting university councils and vice-chancellors to persuade them to allow all students, including those with outstanding debt, to register for the 2021 academic year.

He was tasked with this duty during a virtual meeting between the powerful South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the ANC’s top six, as well as finance minister Tito Mboweni and police minister Bheki Cele, on Monday...

