Cut to the chase, Blade, or varsity shutdown will continue

The minister is meeting universities, with Sasco expecting feedback on Wednesday

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande is meeting university councils and vice-chancellors to persuade them to allow all students, including those with outstanding debt, to register for the 2021 academic year.



He was tasked with this duty during a virtual meeting between the powerful South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the ANC’s top six, as well as finance minister Tito Mboweni and police minister Bheki Cele, on Monday...