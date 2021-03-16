Latrine horror: ‘This devil should not be allowed near children’

An Eastern Cape principal has been arrested after allegedly sending a pupil down a pit latrine to retrieve a cellphone

The grandmother of an 11-year-old pupil allegedly instructed by his principal to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine in the Eastern Cape has described him as a “monster”.



The man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He has also been suspended, after being accused of instructing the child to get inside the latrine and search through faeces with the promise of being paid R200. He can only be named once he has appeared in court...