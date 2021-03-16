ST DAILY - Boredom leads to bright spark: SA coffee firelighters ignite interest in Oz

‘It was just something to keep me busy and to stop my wife from killing me,’ says Cape entrepreneur Kai Casson

Many people need coffee to kick-start their day. Now you can use it to kick-start your evening braai, too, with SA-made coffee firelighters.



Locally-produced coffee-based firelighters are now sparking barbecues as far afield as Australia, as the new product starts to make a global impact...