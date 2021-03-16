News

ST DAILY - Boredom leads to bright spark: SA coffee firelighters ignite interest in Oz

‘It was just something to keep me busy and to stop my wife from killing me,’ says Cape entrepreneur Kai Casson

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
16 March 2021 - 20:11

Many people need coffee to kick-start their day. Now you can use it to kick-start your evening braai, too, with SA-made coffee firelighters. 

Locally-produced coffee-based firelighters are now sparking barbecues as far afield as Australia, as the new product starts to make a global impact...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The only stink we want in our ’hood is that of wealth News
  2. Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant? News
  3. EXPLAINER | Seven reasons why Eskom is in so much trouble News
  4. ST DAILY - Boredom leads to bright spark: SA coffee firelighters ignite ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Give SMEs more breaks, Khoza pleads Business
  2. Rajen Reddy: A tireless entrepreneur 1962-2021 Business
  3. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Local entrepreneur puts the U in SA with her American-style corn dogs Food
X