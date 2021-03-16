ST DAILY - Boredom leads to bright spark: SA coffee firelighters ignite interest in Oz
‘It was just something to keep me busy and to stop my wife from killing me,’ says Cape entrepreneur Kai Casson
16 March 2021 - 20:11
Many people need coffee to kick-start their day. Now you can use it to kick-start your evening braai, too, with SA-made coffee firelighters.
Locally-produced coffee-based firelighters are now sparking barbecues as far afield as Australia, as the new product starts to make a global impact...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.