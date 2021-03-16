The only stink we want in our ’hood is that of wealth

Residents of a plush Durban suburb are up in arms about a flawed sewerage station and municipal ‘disobedience’

Residents of the plush Mount Edgecombe estate have launched court action against the eThekwini municipality because of stinking, “virtually raw sewage” which is flooding the area because of a malfunctioning pump station.



In February, the residents secured an urgent order in the Durban High Court, compelling the city to rectify the situation within 48 hours...