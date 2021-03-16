News

The only stink we want in our ’hood is that of wealth

Residents of a plush Durban suburb are up in arms about a flawed sewerage station and municipal ‘disobedience’

16 March 2021 - 20:13 By Tania Broughton

Residents of the plush Mount Edgecombe estate have launched court action against the eThekwini municipality because of stinking, “virtually raw sewage” which is flooding the area because of a malfunctioning pump station.

In February, the residents secured an urgent order in the Durban High Court, compelling the city to rectify the situation within 48 hours...

