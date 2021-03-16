Too late he cried: ‘EFF had its chance to review CR17 bank records and blew it’
Criticism of how CR17 bank records were sealed ‘unfair’, high court hears
16 March 2021 - 18:24
The EFF had full access to the CR17 bank statements, but did not consider them relevant enough at the time to include them in the original court battle between President Cyril Ramaphosa and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the high court heard on Tuesday.
Instead “they come a year later and suggest that the order [sealing the bank statements from the public] was somehow improperly granted”, said counsel for the CR17 campaign Wim Trengove SC...
