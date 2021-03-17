News

Covid triggers ‘shecession’ as more women are forced to exit the workforce

Pandemic has increased unequal burden of care, causing more women than men to leave the labour market: PwC

17 March 2021 - 20:13

Progress for women in the workplace could go back to 2017 levels by the end of 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to analysis conducted for PwC’s annual Women in Work Index, which measures female economic empowerment across 33 organisations for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries...

