Covid triggers ‘shecession’ as more women are forced to exit the workforce

Pandemic has increased unequal burden of care, causing more women than men to leave the labour market: PwC

Progress for women in the workplace could go back to 2017 levels by the end of 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is according to analysis conducted for PwC’s annual Women in Work Index, which measures female economic empowerment across 33 organisations for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries...