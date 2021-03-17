News

PREGA GOVENDER | We desperately need state help to solve R14bn student debt dilemma: varsities

We don’t want to turn poorer students away, but Blade Nzimande must come to the party, say vice-chancellors

Prega Govender Journalist
17 March 2021 - 20:12

Universities South Africa (USAf), the mouthpiece of the country’s 26 vice-chancellors, has confirmed that student debt up to 2019 stands at about R14bn.

Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on Wednesday, USAf’s CEO, Prof Ahmed Bawa, said the outstanding debt now will be much higher than that. ..

