A great royal burial and a fitting, final farewell for the Zulu king
Many tributes for King Goodwill Zwelithini, who ruled with authority and distinction for almost half a century
18 March 2021 - 20:48
A royal burial, an international princess, a controversial artist and a send-off befitting a Zulu king.
Those are some of the scenes that marked two days of mourning for the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, who was buried in a private, all-male burial on Wednesday night following his death in a Durban hospital of Covid-19 complications on Friday...
