Adv Moela is a modern Robin Hood, putting his own needs aside to help students

Struggle over fees triggered advocate Lerato Moela to stand in solidarity with the students fees movement

Advocate Lerato Moela was still a law student when he decided to take Wits University to court last year to halt the evacuation of campus residences at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.



Moela, who completed his studies thanks to funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has now offered his support to students currently taking part in #asinamali (we don’t have money) protests...