Adv Moela is a modern Robin Hood, putting his own needs aside to help students
Struggle over fees triggered advocate Lerato Moela to stand in solidarity with the students fees movement
18 March 2021 - 20:49
Advocate Lerato Moela was still a law student when he decided to take Wits University to court last year to halt the evacuation of campus residences at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Moela, who completed his studies thanks to funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has now offered his support to students currently taking part in #asinamali (we don’t have money) protests...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.