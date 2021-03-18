Bank on this, Pietropaolo — family + murders = disownment

The former SA Bank of Athens treasurer, who murdered his father and wife, has been disowned by his family

Alfonso Pietropaolo is resolute in his decision to disown his brother, Vincenzo Pietropaolo, who this week was convicted for the cold blooded murders of their father and the killer’s estranged wife.



“As far as I am concerned I don’t have a brother. He is put away and that’s where he will stay. He is not part of my family because of what he has done and how he did it...