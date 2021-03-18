News

Bank on this, Pietropaolo — family + murders = disownment

The former SA Bank of Athens treasurer, who murdered his father and wife, has been disowned by his family

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
18 March 2021 - 20:51

Alfonso Pietropaolo is resolute in his decision to disown his brother, Vincenzo Pietropaolo, who this week was convicted for the cold blooded murders of their father and the killer’s estranged wife.

“As far as I am concerned I don’t have a brother. He is put away and that’s where he will stay. He is not part of my family because of what he has done and how he did it...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bank on this, Pietropaolo — family + murders = disownment News
  2. High hopes for heart disease as boffins decode the giraffe genome News
  3. Adv Moela is a modern Robin Hood, putting his own needs aside to help students News
  4. A great royal burial and a fitting, final farewell for the Zulu king News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Related articles

  1. Two life terms and 26 years for man who killed his father and, later, his wife South Africa
  2. Lawyers butt heads as banker's murder trial is delayed till next week South Africa
  3. Former bank treasurer took less than 3 minutes to kill wife and flee: expert South Africa
  4. Dad and wife murders: Banker says case not proved South Africa
  5. 'I’m sorry, baby, I shot her. Now I’m going to jail' - banker's trial delayed South Africa
  6. 'It's adding to our pain': Family disappointed by delay in murder trial of ... South Africa
X