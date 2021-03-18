Bank on this, Pietropaolo — family + murders = disownment
The former SA Bank of Athens treasurer, who murdered his father and wife, has been disowned by his family
18 March 2021 - 20:51
Alfonso Pietropaolo is resolute in his decision to disown his brother, Vincenzo Pietropaolo, who this week was convicted for the cold blooded murders of their father and the killer’s estranged wife.
“As far as I am concerned I don’t have a brother. He is put away and that’s where he will stay. He is not part of my family because of what he has done and how he did it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.