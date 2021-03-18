‘He refused to wear a mask’: enraged shopper throws petrol bomb into Spar

Man in custody after elderly nurse burned and staff left traumatised at Pretoria store

A maskless and allegedly intoxicated man was behind the petrol bomb attack on a Spar grocery store in Pretoria’s northern Les Marais suburb.



Store manager Unathi Nkasana told Sunday Times Daily that the man first arrived at the store at 1pm on Wednesday, and was prevented from entering by security staff as he was not wearing a mask in line with gazetted Covid-19 protocols...