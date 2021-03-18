News

High hopes for heart disease as boffins decode the giraffe genome

Mice with giraffe gene mutations were found to suffer less cardiovascular and organ damage than a control group

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
18 March 2021 - 20:49

It might sound like a tall story, but giraffe genes could one day help humans with heart disease.

A gene which allows giraffes to withstand the high blood pressure their height requires  without severe damage to their cardiovascular system should be a target for research by medical scientists, researchers said this week...

