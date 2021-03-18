High hopes for heart disease as boffins decode the giraffe genome
Mice with giraffe gene mutations were found to suffer less cardiovascular and organ damage than a control group
18 March 2021 - 20:49
It might sound like a tall story, but giraffe genes could one day help humans with heart disease.
A gene which allows giraffes to withstand the high blood pressure their height requires without severe damage to their cardiovascular system should be a target for research by medical scientists, researchers said this week...
