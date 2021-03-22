Private sector wants in on SA’s vaccine rollout

There is growing frustration from SA businesses that want to get involved for the safety of employees and customers

A growing frustration by business was clear when Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said SA’s private sector should be allowed to secure vaccines in a bid to speed up the rollout.



He told BizTech that Shoprite “would certainly purchase for our employees to get those frontline people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”..