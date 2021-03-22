News

Private sector wants in on SA’s vaccine rollout

There is growing frustration from SA businesses that want to get involved for the safety of employees and customers

22 March 2021 - 20:19 By Nick Wilson, Jane Steinacker and Alex Patrick

A growing frustration by business was clear when Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said SA’s private sector should be allowed to secure vaccines in a bid to speed up the rollout.

He told BizTech that Shoprite “would certainly purchase for our employees to get those frontline people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”..

