Adapt or die: side hustles key to keeping roof over heads and families fed

Thinking out the box and having multiple jobs is proving, for many, the only way to survive lockdown and a flat economy

A year of national lockdown, on top of a tanking economy, has millions of South Africans making tough economical decisions to ensure they can keep a roof over their heads.



Economists say the lockdown forced people to think out of the box, develop numerous skill sets, take on multiple jobs and become innovative to ensure their livelihoods...