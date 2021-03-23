‘Cops did an amazing job’: Family happy as suspect in lodge owner’s murder is nabbed

Four months after fatal KZN shooting, suspected killer was about to flee across the Moz border when he was arrested

The brother of a slain KwaZulu-Natal lodge owner has paid tribute to the police and a private investigator for their work in tracking down his alleged killer before he could skip the country.



“I’ve been very impressed with how thorough the Vryheid police have been and how they investigated this case,” Gary Pedlar, 60, told Sunday Times Daily...