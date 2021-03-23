Fuel load error on SAA vaccine flight weighs heavily in probe

Civil Aviation Authority to probe how ‘severe incident’ occurred and why SAA took three weeks to alert it

A potential miscalculation of the fuel loaded onboard the controversial SAA flight that collected Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels will be central to an investigation conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority.



It was just minutes after flight SAA 4272 took off from OR Tambo International Airport on February 24 when the Airbus A340-600 experienced an “Alpha Floor Event”...