It should be heaven on Earth. After four years of almost no water, it’s hell

KZN South Coast residents livid as there are still no answers to why they have to live without water for weeks at a time

An investigation into allegations of a human rights violation in the Ugu District Municipality, where residents go without water for weeks on end, is at an advanced stage.



The SA Human Rights Commission told Sunday Times Daily that it had initiated an own accord investigation, after the circulation of various media reports on the lack of access to water in the Ugu District Municipality. ..