Matric balls-up: four top pupils’ dreams almost sunk by ‘technical error’
Universities were sent results that were missing their maths marks – some of the best in the Free State
23 March 2021 - 20:32
When the Free State education department hosted a function to honour the province’s top matriculants last month, Tshireletso Mokobe knew he would be invited.
The 19-year-old former pupil of Tsoseletso Secondary in Mangaung was, however, robbed of the opportunity after the department failed to include his maths mark in his original statement of results...
