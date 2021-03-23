Matric balls-up: four top pupils’ dreams almost sunk by ‘technical error’

Universities were sent results that were missing their maths marks – some of the best in the Free State

When the Free State education department hosted a function to honour the province’s top matriculants last month, Tshireletso Mokobe knew he would be invited.



The 19-year-old former pupil of Tsoseletso Secondary in Mangaung was, however, robbed of the opportunity after the department failed to include his maths mark in his original statement of results...