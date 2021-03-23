News

State’s charges paint damning picture of ex-Durban mayor

Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused face almost 3,000 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering

23 March 2021 - 20:33

In a “carefully planned” and “premeditated” manner, ex-eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and former head of the city’s infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu enabled ANC ward councillors, Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members and business forum Delangokubona to benefit financially from a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

This was done to win favour in the political arena, and to boost their coffers and those of family members...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It should be heaven on Earth. After four years of almost no water, it’s hell News
  2. Delivery scooters are lifeline for SA’s jobless News
  3. ‘Cops did an amazing job’: Family happy as suspect in lodge owner’s murder is ... News
  4. Adapt or die: side hustles key to keeping roof over heads and families fed News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...

Related articles

  1. Zandile Gumede named as one of nine role players as corruption case moves to ... South Africa
  2. Staunch Zandile Gumede supporter gunned down outside his home, ANC 'deeply ... Politics
  3. Delays in Zandile Gumede corruption prosecution helped her case with ANC ... Politics
  4. Zandile Gumede given all-clear by KZN ANC integrity commission Politics
  5. Zandile Gumede corruption case postponed as state ties up loose ends South Africa
  6. Are Durban ratepayers forking out for a taxi incentive white elephant? News
X