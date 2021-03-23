State’s charges paint damning picture of ex-Durban mayor

Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused face almost 3,000 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering

In a “carefully planned” and “premeditated” manner, ex-eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and former head of the city’s infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu enabled ANC ward councillors, Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members and business forum Delangokubona to benefit financially from a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender.



This was done to win favour in the political arena, and to boost their coffers and those of family members...