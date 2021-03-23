The ‘best’ vaccine: how does Pfizer fare against the others?
The brand approved for emergency use in SA wins for efficacy but loses for its dosing regimen
23 March 2021 - 20:34
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for emergency use this week by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, has some advantages over other Covid-19 vaccines already here or due to arrive. But it’s not a clear winner in all categories and comes last in some.
According to a new study, carried out by Novateur Ventures, a Canadian Covid-19 resource centre, and led by Queen’s University, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine tops the charts alongside Moderna when it comes to efficacy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.