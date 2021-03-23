The ‘best’ vaccine: how does Pfizer fare against the others?

The brand approved for emergency use in SA wins for efficacy but loses for its dosing regimen

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for emergency use this week by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, has some advantages over other Covid-19 vaccines already here or due to arrive. But it’s not a clear winner in all categories and comes last in some.



According to a new study, carried out by Novateur Ventures, a Canadian Covid-19 resource centre, and led by Queen’s University, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine tops the charts alongside Moderna when it comes to efficacy...